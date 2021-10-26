Apple brings its own history to life with ‘Start Up’

There are big confident brands and then there’s Apple.

In the Tim Cook era Apple has probably made as many enemies as friends so it’s quite timely to remind us of 45 years of Apple products by their sounds, from the time when buyers were like disciples. Assembled in a garage by composer AG Cook.

Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak started in a garage, of course.

Some of the sounds are pretty good on their own – that satisfying vrum when a Mac desktop started up.

Deftly handled, undoubtedly big but certainly not brash.

MAA creative scale: 8.