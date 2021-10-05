Don't Miss

Anomaly’s first work for Pandora jewellery targets Gen Z with global relaunch

Pandora, the Danish jewellery brand, appointed Anomaly to its global account in December 2020, and its first work focuses on the revamped ME line, targeting Gen Z with a whole tribe of influencers, some of whom you may have heard of, including Charli XCX, Addison Rae, and Donté Colley.

The soundtrack, “Sweat” which was created with the help of Charli XCX, is all about individuality. There are more videos that give tips on how to style and swap out elements of the jewellery in the collection.

It’s like a big budget version of the ads for fast fashion brands shown during Love Island, which is probably about right for the audience.

MAA creative scale: 5

