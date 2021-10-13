Ad industry veterans form new growth consultancy

0 Shares Share

Five agency vets have formed a new consultancy Now Next Why, aiming to advise agencies and others on growth, including strategic positioning, commercial modelling and internal culture. And, presumably, deals.

The five are Stephen Knight, former senior V-P of The Walt Disney Company, former Way To Blue CEO Adam Rubins, Paul Woolley, former COO of Omnicom, hospitality industry CCO Brett and Owen Catto, former ECD of Twelve Agency.

Rubins who was the CEO of Way to Blue when it was acquired by Miroma Group in 2018, says: “It can be a lonely and mentally challenging place when scaling a business, and as founders who have all run, sold or acquired businesses we know too well just how tough that can be, personally as well as professionally.

“Using our experience, Now Next Why provides that much needed structure and support so the process of building, scaling and exiting is a more mindfully wholesome one.”

Former Disney exec Knight says: “Brands need independent agencies, now more than ever. Their leaner, more nimble set ups provided the flexibility needed throughout the pandemic, and will no doubt continue to need in the future. That said, in order for the work to thrive, the agency needs to be able to support the growth of the brand and any others they onboard, while maintaining a positive internal culture.”

Now Next Why’s clients already include Cirkle PR, The Barton Partnership, Brazil St and Integrity Events.