Zemoga deal catapults S4 Capital into tech services

Another week another “merger” for Sir Martin Sorrell’s go-go S4 Capital and its main brand Media.Monks. This time it’s the tech company he promised when he announced S4’s half-year results on Monday.

The mergee (do they exist? You get the drift) is Zemoga, described as a “digital transformation services firm specialising in providing product design, engineering and delivery services to enterprise clients.” S4 says this is the first step in a third leg of the business alongside content and media.

Zemoga was founded in Colombia in 2002 by DJ Edgerton (above) and now has offices in Los Angeles, New York and Wilton, Connecticut and delivery centres in Bogota, Cali, Medellin, and Baranqilla. It employs around 400 tech specialists and clients include Bridgestone, Morningstar, Sony and Roku.

Executive chairman Sorrell says: “We are delighted to welcome DJ and his colleagues to the S4Capital family. Marketing digital transformation involves at least three corporate functions – marketing, sales and IT. Entry into the technology services sector through Zemoga gives us the full capability to talk to the Chief Technology or Information Officer, as well as the Chief Marketing and Chief Sales Officer. We now have the full set.”

Zemoga founder Edgerton says: “Merging with a powerhouse like Media.Monks is a natural next step in the evolution of Zemoga as our complementary service offerings, client portfolios and our common approach to disrupting the industry make for an exciting future all round.”

So there you go. S4 Captal/Media.Monks is all grown up now.