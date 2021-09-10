Don't Miss

Wunderman Thompson shows its creative creds for Life360

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 5 hours ago 0

There’s been fair degree of talk recently about the way the big ad holding companies, despite their financial bounceback from the pandemic, are still struggling for growth in their creative operations. Media is driving the numbers even though media agencies are supposed to be being replaced by ad tech bots.

Merged Wunderman Thompson seems to performed pretty well for WPP, leading the charge in ecommerce and the like. But can the new home of venerable JWT still produce the goods creatively? New WPP global CCO Rob Reilly will be taking a keen interest from his new perch.

Here’s a new US campaign for Life360, a location-based service that keeps tabs on your family. Sounds a bit big brother but parents are parents. With a neat inversion of roles.

Does the job but in a nice human way.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

