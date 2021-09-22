WPP’s Wavemaker hires strategy head from Verizon

0 Shares Share

WPP media agency Wavemaker has lured Verizon head of strategy Monica Majumdar (below) to be its UK head of strategy. Her responsibilities include new business. At Wavemaker she will report to CSO Verra Budimlija.

Before two years at Verizon she was head of strategy and planning at Spark Foundry following stints at PHD and Starcom MediaVest.

CSO Budimlija says: “Monica is a highly effective and impressive senior practitioner with a wealth of experience using data and insights, strategic thinking and putting the audience at the heart of everything she does.

“This will be invaluable in helping Wavemaker to continue to positively provoke future growth for the agency, our clients, our people and the industry. I look forward to working closely with her.”

Wavemaker, a merger of WPP agencies MEC and Maxus, has had a bit of a bumpy ride but media agencies are still performing strongly for WPP with no sign yet that it is going to reduce its media brands, as it has done with creative agencies.

Elsewhere at WPP UK, Grey, now officially part of AKQA Group, has hired two new joints heads of strategy, Annalisa Roy and Asad Shaykh. They were appointed by CSO Raquel Chicourel.