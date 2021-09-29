WPP’s MediaCom wraps up global Bayer media win

0 Shares Share

WPP is doing pretty well in the current round of media reviews (don’t worry, there’ll be another next year) as is consultant MediaSense which handled pharma giant Bayer’s $800m global media review which has just landed at WPP’s MediaCom.

MediaCom had most of the business before but has added Germany, China and Russia. Dentsu and PHD lose out.

Bayer says: We’re delighted to be expanding our relationship with MediaCom globally for the Consumer Health Division as well as the Pharmaceuticals US Business, after a fierce competitive process. The agency proved that it shares our vision and commitment to create a customised data-focused solution that will help us deliver on our Media for Growth ambition whilst also exceeding on its Sustainability commitment and Media for Good vision.”

The data-focussed solution involves WPP’s new data collective Choreograph. WPP also recently won Unilever’s global media. MediaCom consistently wins these big pitches, recovering from its shock loss of Volkswagen a few years ago.

Dentsu, on the other hand, which has lost China, seems to be missing out on big global accounts these days.