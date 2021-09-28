World Media Group highlights trust in an untrustworthy digital news landscape

0 Shares Share

“Imagine a world without trusted media,” says the World Media Group, which represents some of the planet’s more famous legacy media owners. Thought we were living in one but that’s their point: partisan influencers, subjective bloggers and politically funded websites stoking prejudices and, in the Covid era, unscientific cures and unverified medicines appear to dominate proceedings.

“When the world turned upside down, and it became a matter of life and death, people turned to World Media Group brands for essential information,” says WMG CEO Belinda Barker.

It’s a point well made in a film written Bloomberg Media Studios’ Arif Durrani and produced by Danny Edwards at Foxred Video.

WMG’s members include The Atlantic, BBC Global News, Bloomberg Media Group, Business Insider, The Economist, The Financial Times, Forbes, Fortune, National Geographic, Politico Europe, Reuters, The New York Times Company, TIME, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post with associate member The Smithsonian and partner Permutive.

And there is, of course, a partly commercial plug for their reach, which is going up. A quibble though, their mostly excellent news websites mostly require subscription (the BBC’s doesn’t but for how long?) which means that you need to be pretty rich to access them all.

