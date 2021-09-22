VCCP poaches Engine chief Rob Sellers as head of retail

0 Shares Share

Rob Sellers escaped Grey to set up Engine’s Growth Studio only a year ago, but he’s already left his CEO position there to join VCCP in a new role as head of retail.

VCCP already has a big retail creative unit integrated into its global network, which now spans the US, Singapore and Sydney as well as European cities. Retail covers all sorts of possibilities these days, and VCCP has plenty of good clients for Sellers to work with, including O2, Walkers and Cadbury.

Before his move to Engine, Sellers spent eight years in total at Grey, latterly as chief growth officer, but he also helped establish Grey’s global Commerce Collective

Andrew Peake, CEO at VCCP London, said: “Rob is an immense talent and brings with him a huge wealth of expertise, skill and experience as well as a proven track record in delivering growth for clients. As it continues to be a hugely transformative time for brands, I can’t think of a better person to enhance and grow our retail capabilities.”

Sellers said: “Those of us who acutely understand how people buy and engage with brands realise this is an incredibly exciting moment to make the most of seismic disruption in almost every category. And there isn’t a better place to make that real than at the heart of the UK’s best integrated agency with a massive bench of talent. It’s time for almost every brand to recalibrate how they go to market, and rebel against rules that no longer apply.”