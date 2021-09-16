VCCP B2B arm acquires international PR agency Sling & Stone to create £30m group

0 Shares Share

Sling & Stone, which has offices in Sydney, Auckland and Los Angeles, has become part of the VCCP Business group, which now claims billings of £30 million.

The agency was founded in Sydney in 2010 to work with start-ups; it now counts Twitter and Google among its clients and has 70 staff across three offices. Other agencies in the VCCP Business group, which employs about 250 in total, include Harvard in EMEA, Method in the US, In.Fom in APAC, and inEvidence in Europe, the US and Singapore.

Jo Parker, group CEO of VCCP Business, said: “From the moment we met Vuki and his team, we had so much in common — a challenger mindset, a global ambition and a culture of collaboration and openness. We are really excited to work with all the Slingers and to build on our shared global vision.”

Vuki Vujasinovic, founder and CEO of Sling & Stone, said: “Sling & Stone has always been mission-driven and ambitious, and we know our future is going to be even stronger with the smarts and the skills of the VCCP Group backing us. We get to immediately plug into the global scale and skills of VCCP — unlocking reach and expertise for our clients, campaigns, and team.”