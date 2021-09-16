Don't Miss

VCCP B2B arm acquires international PR agency Sling & Stone to create £30m group

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, News, PR 15 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sling & Stone, which has offices in Sydney, Auckland and Los Angeles, has become part of the VCCP Business group, which now claims billings of £30 million.

The agency was founded in Sydney in 2010 to work with start-ups; it now counts Twitter and Google among its clients and has 70 staff across three offices. Other agencies in the VCCP Business group, which employs about 250 in total, include Harvard in EMEA, Method in the US, In.Fom in APAC, and inEvidence in Europe, the US and Singapore.

Jo Parker, group CEO of VCCP Business, said: “From the moment we met Vuki and his team, we had so much in common — a challenger mindset, a global ambition and a culture of collaboration and openness. We are really excited to work with all the Slingers and to build on our shared global vision.”

Vuki Vujasinovic, founder and CEO of Sling & Stone, said: “Sling & Stone has always been mission-driven and ambitious, and we know our future is going to be even stronger with the smarts and the skills of the VCCP Group backing us. We get to immediately plug into the global scale and skills of VCCP — unlocking reach and expertise for our clients, campaigns, and team.”

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.