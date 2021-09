0 Shares Share

Pleased to see that Unilever’s Axe has rediscovered its sense of fun after some pretty dire efforts to be serious.

‘Axe Responsibly”‘ from MullenLowe reveals Axe Light, a new variant that make you slightly less irresistible as we move out of lockdown with an eye on (some sort of) social distancing. And, as ever these days, there’s a po-faced scientist telling us what to do.

Well we have to follow “the science” don’t we?

MAA creative scale: 9.