TMW Unlimited wins brief for Abba’s Voyage experience

Everyone from boomers to Gen Z got excited by the news that Abba is back after 40 years with new songs and a virtual stage show. TMW Unlimited is the winner who has taken it all in a competitive pitch for the task of delivering all the integrated marketing – including CRM, design and data – for the Voyage experience.

The concert, staged in a specially-built arena in London from May 2022, promises to be a technologival feat, with the four original band members performing as holograms, created by motion capture with a liberal helping of VFX.

TMW Unlimited join an illustrious team for the project, including producers and directors who have worked with David Bowie, Beyoncé, and Bruce Springsteen.

Chris Mellish, CEO of TMW UNLIMITED, said: “ABBA Voyage is so much more than just an original entertainment experience, and we have no doubt that ABBA fans, old and new, will be blown away by what they see. We’re proud that our strategic, human understanding approach will help a new generation of fans to see, hear and feel ABBA in a way previously unimagined.”

Michael Bolingbroke, executive producer of Voyage, said: “From the very beginning, this project has been about assembling a world-class team, and, when it came to our marketing needs, it was clear TMW UNLIMITED had not only the vision and ambition that matched ours, but they also had the breadth and depth of capabilities to deliver it.”