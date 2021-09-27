Don't Miss

Tiffany ambassador Emma Raducanu still has time for LTA ad

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 day ago 0

The Lawn Tennis Association has bagged tennis star Emma Raducanu while it still can: here she is in a new OOH and social campaign by The&Partnership that celebrates the US Open winner’s journey “From Bromley to the world,” and encourages the next generation to pick up a racket.

No doubt the LTA didn’t pay the same top dollar for Raducanu’s services as Tiffany & Co, which has secured her as an ambassador alongside Beyoncé and Jay Z. Tiffany was smart enough to spot Raducanu’s potential early — she wore the brand’s jewellery throughout the US Open tournament.

Raducanu is already a Nike player, and a deal with Chanel, who dressed her at the post tournament party and at the Met Ball in New York, could be next.

Adam Hewlett, head of brand marketing, said, “We are so proud of Emma Raducanu and all of our British tennis players’ performances at the US Open. Their success can be an inspiration to the nation to get out there and play! This whole campaign embodies the values of our brand platform ‘Play Your Way’, which is a commitment to opening tennis up to the nation.”

Yan Elliott, executive creative director, The&Partnership commented, “It’s an extraordinary time in British tennis – and what an extraordinary campaign to boot. Being reactive and dynamic is always top of our agenda, and we couldn’t be prouder to see this campaign out there in the world.”

It was good to see some different headlines about Raducanu at the weekend. Instead of admiring her smile and sunny disposition, the papers were full of “Ruthless Raducanu” stories, as the tennis champion sacked the coach who helped her win the US Open in order to replace him with someone who can be of more use to her in the long term.

Let’s hope that same streak applies to her sponsorships, and she continues to go for quality over quantity.

