Space is more than the final frontier in bizarre new US recruitment ad

0 Shares Share

Want something else to worry about after Covid, climate change (NYC is currently under water) and terrorists once more roaming Afghanistan – it’s space baby.

Not the infestation of (nearly) space by crazed billionaires but all those thousands of objects floating about and the threat of constant attacks on “our” satellites (by which the US means the US.)

Here’s not an outtake from Dr Stangelove but US four star general John W. Raymond in full combat kit, recruiting for the US Space Force (no, I didn’t know there was one either), telling us “space is hard.”

Should keep the big bucks flowing, as my friend George Parker notes in Adscam.

Here we go again…