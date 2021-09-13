Santander’s bank of antandec – inspired silliness or missing the banking point?

0 Shares Share

Presenters Ant and Dec have won UK National TV Awards (voted by viewers) every year for the past 20, so it’s fair to say that they’re popular with a large chunk of the population – whatever we might think.

Now they’re back for Santander – with their “bank of antandec” – courtesy of Engine Creative. This time it’s with a bright wheeze to convert household bills into more acceptable origami constructions. Before Santander suggests cashback instead.

Director of marketing Dan Sherwood says: “Seasoned banking CEOs, Ant and Dec are back on our screens, this time attempting to make customers feel better about household bills – by turning them into origami works of art. But while they pursue pieces of folded paper, we’re already helping customers feel better about their bills by giving cashback each and every month with our 123 current accounts.”

Guess it must work as they keep doing it. Santander, like its banking rivals, is busily closing branches which means any advertising has an uphill struggle in lots of local communities.

Maybe the money could be better spent on something else.

MAA creative scale: 4.