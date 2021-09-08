S4 Capital’s Media.Monks bags San Francisco’s Cashmere

0 Shares Share

Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital has bagged another one (“merged with” as it prefers) in Cashmere which is joining its content arm under Media.Monks.

Cashmere was founded in Los Angeles in 2003, by Ted Chung and Seung Chung and now has 150 staff. Clients include Google, Instagram, Facebook, BMW, WarnerMedia, adidas, Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Apple. In August, Cashmere was appointed as the first “Culture Agency of Record” by Taco Bell.

Sorrell says: “We are delighted to welcome Ted, Seung, Ryan and their colleagues to Media.Monks. Their ability to translate contemporary culture into compelling content and reach diverse audiences is a rare talent and something we want to integrate at the heart of our content practice. It is particularly relevant, given the changes we see taking place around diversity and purpose, not only in the United States, but beyond.”

Co-founder Chung says: “Cashmere is excited to bring an international vision of culture, fluidity, and brand loyalty to our clients and a broader set of new colleagues. From the first interactions with everyone at Media.Monks, we were impressed with their responsiveness, ambition, and disruptive approach which aligns with our philosophy of evolving the status quo.”