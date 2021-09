Reuters tries to rediscover its “source” in new VMLY&R global campaign

Reuters is a venerable news agency, dating from 1851, although now, under Thomson Reuters, it’s better known for its desktop terminals, fuelling final services and stock market trading.

But in its first global campaign it’s going back to its roots – or ‘The Source’ as the campaign by VMLy&R London has it.

There’s a financial element but lots of other stuff too.

Never quite sure what the purpose of these is unless it’s to make the organisation feel better about itself.

