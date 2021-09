0 Shares Share

Perhaps we ought to file this one under: do you really need this? You can now buy Ray-Bans with built in Facebook so you can, well, accost people in the street and pretend to be covered in paint.

Facebook, which is fighting on lots of fronts, is also desperately trying to be cool. Should the model have such a cut-glass accent? Maybe English girls are cool too.

Mystifying.

MAA creative scale: 4.