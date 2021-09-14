Now the real hard work begins for tennis prodigy Emma

0 Shares Share



Now, wonder who this is? What we do know is that you’re going to be seeing a lot more of her over the next few years.

Let’s just hope that Emma Raducanu, already signed by Nike and the star of Times Square already, manages to keep the many companies in search a meal ticket at bay so she manages to concentrate on her tennis (and life, of course.).

At the moment Raducanu’s career seems a one-way bet but she’s only 18 and a lot can happen. The last thing she needs is some high profile glam modelling and “brand ambassadoring” when her form dips, as it surely will.

The airwaves are already awash with “experts” we’ve never heard of offering career advice (for a cut, naturally.) Be warned.