New Commercial Arts voyages to India for Royal Enfield global launch

Our screens are awash with what my friend Jerry Judge terms “running footage,” usually for electric cars but here’s a new one – a classic motorbike “reborn.”

It’s another debut from New Commercial Arts whose raft of new business is now seeing the light of day. This is a global campaign but focussed primarily on India which is Indian-owned Royal Enfield’s biggest market. Shot in lockdown.

There’s some nifty print work too.

Eicher Motors MD Siddhartha Lal says: “The all-new Classic 350 beautifully combines timeless post-war styling from the heydays of the British motorcycle industry, with an absolutely modern and refined ride experience. It almost feels like riding again for the first time.”

NCA CCO Ian Heartfield says: “Riding a motorcycle is an immersive, absorbing, life affirming experience. The Classic is being launched when the world is beginning to emerge from lockdown. So this campaign dramatises the experience of the rider who’s been ‘re-born,’ seeing and feeling the world as if for the first time.”

Big and bold from NCA, as we’re coming to expect.

MAA creative scale: 8.