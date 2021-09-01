New agency Havas bounces into Asda challenge

0 Shares Share

We wondered yesterday what Asda’s new agency Havas might come up with and now it has: jumping into autumn to get the “Asda price feeling.” Complete with Asda’s venerable “pocket tap.”

Apparently this reflects a “joyous” Asda in-store experience.

Asda’s hief customer officer Preyash Thakrar says: “When our customers talk about Asda Price, it goes without saying that that they are talking about great value, but we know that they are also talking about great service, great quality products and great colleagues. Get the Asda Price Feeling encapsulates all of that, and describes how we can help to make a difference to our customers, communities and colleagues every day.”

Havas London CCO Vicki Maguire says: “There’s a reason why Asda has been rooted in communities up and down the country for more than half a century. It only takes five minutes in-store to realise why – whether it’s through its colleagues, community teams or the omnipresent Asda Radio, this is a brand with personality by the trolleyful.

“We wanted to unlock that by treating the store as a stage, vividly bringing the ‘Asda Price Feeling’ to life to help an iconic brand get its mojo back. This is shamelessly fun, feel-good advertising, and we’re so excited to see where this creative platform takes us.”

Ms Maguire is never knowingly undersold but this is perky stuff that will keep the client happy after a pretty draining last year at AMV BBDO. Let’s the soon-to-be-appointed CEO likes it too.

MAA creative scale: 7.