Mercedes points to a robot-infested electric future

Posted by: Stephen Foster 1 day ago

A fair few electric Mercedes in the Waitrose car park (what do you expect darlings?) although not the new electric G-Class, its mind-numbingly expensive competitor to the Land Rover Defender.

But the G-class is getting both barrels from German agency Antoni (thought Publicis had won the Mercedes business) with a tongue-in-cheek twist on technology. Seemingly s story to be continued.

But isn’t there something rather alarming about all these robots now populating every product ad under the sun?

If this is the future can we skip it?

MAA creative scale: 4.

