McCann London CEO Sheryl Marjoram to join DDB Australia

Sheryl Marjoram, one of London’s top CEOs, is leaving McCann to return to her native Australia, where she will take up a senior role in the DDB network, based in Sydney.

At DDB, she will work alongside CCO Stephen de Wolf, a fellow Australian who also recently quit London (BBH) to return to his homeland. McCann will look for a successor to take over from Marjoram when she leaves at the end of the year.

Adweek broke the news, including a hearteningly positive quote from Mark Lund, McCann’s president of Europe and the UK: “Sheryl has brought rare passion and energy to McCann Worldgroup both in the UK and the region. We’ll miss her greatly and we wish her all the best in her homecoming.”

The agency has had something of a resurgence in the last couple of years, rising to second place in Nielsen’s 2020 rankings, up from fourth the previous year. Its creative work has become more talked about, including Snoop Dogg for Just Eat and Kevin the Carrot for Aldi, and wins under Marjoram’s leadership include Just Eat, Adidas, Birds Eye owner Nomad Foods.

Marjoram began her advertising career in Australia where she worked at The Campaign Palace. She moved to London in the early 00s and since then has risen through the ranks at a number of top agencies: Leith, Euro RSCG, Ogilvy &. Mather, Crispin Porter, Mother, and Saatchi & Saatchi.

She joined McCann London as MD in 2017, and was promoted to CEO two years later, replacing Alex Lubar when he became president of McCann Asia Pacific.