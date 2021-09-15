Marcus Rashford and Google join forces to demonstrate the power of questions in Uncommon’s new ad

Google has teamed up with Marcus Rashford, the “voice of change,” to make the valid point that by asking questions and developing understanding, we can become closer as individuals and as a society.

As well as the ad, there is plenty of social media activity based around allyship, with Radio 1 DJs Nick Grimshaw and Clara Amfo.

Google’ purpose crusade treads a fine line, given its global dominance, but it’s on pretty safe ground here with an ad about questions. Although the idea that it is “a place where every kind of question can be asked without fear of judgement” is doubtful, given the tracking mechanisms that follow us all around.

MAA creative scale: 7