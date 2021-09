0 Shares Share

There were some pretty wacky ads around at the turn of the century and this was assuredly one of them, PlayStation’s ‘Mental Wealth’ from TBWA, RSA and CGI wizard Chris Cunningham for The Mill.

She didn’t really look like that until Cunningham and co. got to work.

Would this one get off the starting blocks today? Um, no, there would have been an entirely predictable “social media storm” with protestors glueing themselves to the pavement in Charlotte Street.