Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: Guardian’s ‘Three Little Pigs’/BBH

Posted by: Stephen Foster in News 9 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

This was a big winner for The Guardian and BBH in 2012. Wasn’t wholly convinced at the time but it certainly bears up as the debate over fake news and all the other disagreeable aspects of online partiality cranks up.

Reuters and World Media Group both entered the lists this week while Facebook is spending billions telling us it’s a cuddly pussy cat.

Revisiting its famous ‘Points of View’ ad from way back, but no harm in that.

Doubt that the Guardian could run to this these days. Maybe UK newspapers should pool resources?

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.