MAA blast from the past: Guardian’s ‘Three Little Pigs’/BBH

0 Shares Share

This was a big winner for The Guardian and BBH in 2012. Wasn’t wholly convinced at the time but it certainly bears up as the debate over fake news and all the other disagreeable aspects of online partiality cranks up.

Reuters and World Media Group both entered the lists this week while Facebook is spending billions telling us it’s a cuddly pussy cat.

Revisiting its famous ‘Points of View’ ad from way back, but no harm in that.

Doubt that the Guardian could run to this these days. Maybe UK newspapers should pool resources?