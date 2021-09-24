Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Uncommon for B&Q

Uncommon Creative Studio is one of those agencies that always tries to be different – creative with a capital ‘C’ – and, often, such agencies run out of gas. Clients can find them invigorating but exhausting.

But, four years in, Uncommon is showing stamina as well as a turn of foot: still taking some clients to where they, probably, didn’t expect to go. One such is B&Q.

A darkish bit of existential animation is pretty radical for the DIY sector.

Wonder what Uncommon will do next – expand internationally, sell? The founding trio were at Grey London, which could do worse than offer to buy them back.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

