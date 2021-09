0 Shares Share

London agency Joint usually delivers and it’s done so again for Valeo Confectionery’s Fox’s sweets, illustrating their miraculous long-lastingness with some spectacular stone-skimming.

Not the most original schtick maybe – it’s the old Heineken ‘refreshes the parts’ strategy – but nicely judged and executed. This is a one-minute version of the three minutes we first featured (seems to have gone now) but it works fine.