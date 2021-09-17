MAA Ad of the Week: adam&eveDDB for Playstation

0 Shares Share

We’re bending the rules by a day or two for this one but adam&eveDDB’s ‘Play has no limits’ seems to be one of those rare ads that cuts right through, reminding people that advertising can be an event.

Not to everyone’s taste it seems – YouTubers seem oddly divided – but it has everything: a compelling story, wonderful effects, and, surely, that impossible to ignore factor that reels in awards (or ought to.). By Xander Hart and Edward Usher and directed by Francois Rousselet for Riff Raff, it grabs from the moment the music kicks in and doesn’t let go.

A&E is becoming a regular in this spot but ‘Play has no limits’ is un-ignorable.