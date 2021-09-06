Don't Miss

License to deliver: mild-mannered DHL driver has a brush with James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’ promo

Posted by: Emma Hall

James Bond is back on September 30th — what could be a better sign that life really is returning to normal? And with the release of No Time to Die comes official sponsor content, starting with this ad by 180 Amsterdam for long-time Bond partner DHL.

The mild-mannered DHL courier gets mixed up in some high-energy Aston Martin action, all choreographed to the soundtrack of top Bond theme “The Spy Who Loved Me” and set against the backdrop of Shanghai.

It’s a good watch, and incidentally makes a pretty good ad for DHL services.

MAA creative scale: 7

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

