Ladbrokes’ balloon extravaganza signals gambling company’s shift to entertainment brand

0 Shares Share

First it was drums on an epic scale, and now its balloons – Ladbrokes’ creative work by Neverland sets it apart from the rest of the sector.

This city-wide game of keepy-uppy was shot by Sam Brown, who was nominated for an Emmy for his “Jump” ad for Apple Airpods pro.

Dominic Grounsell, MD for UK and Ireland Digital, at Ladbrokes’ owner Entain, said: “It’s a campaign that is all about community, shared fun and entertainment, and brilliantly brings to life our strapline “We Play Together”. It’s the first time that anyone in our industry has launched a brand-led campaign for casino and gaming but reflects the confidence that we have in Ladbrokes as an entertainment brand.”

The ad launches in the week that the DCMS promised new gambling laws “fit for the digital age, including marketing and advertising,” after Peter Shilton, former England goalkeeper, delivered a 12,000-strong petition to 10 Downing Street calling for an end to gambling sponsorship in football.

MAA creative scale: 7