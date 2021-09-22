Joint wins online beauty booking platform Treatwell

0 Shares Share

European hair and beauty booking platform Treatwell has appointed Joint as its lead creative agency. Joint will work on brand strategy and developing an integrated advertising campaign to launch later this year across key European markets. Joint won the business without a pitch.

Treatwell started in 2008 and connects customers to a salons.

Treatwell brand lead Charlotte Ford says: “At Treatwell, we have ambitious plans for growth over the next year so we’re thrilled to have appointed Joint, a partner with a nimble and entrepreneurial spirit to match ours. We’ve already been impressed with their thoughtful insights, and can’t wait to work together on digitally revolutionising the hair and beauty industry.”

Joint partner Matthew Robinson says: “We’re really excited to partner with Treatwell at such an important time for their brand and the industry. It’s great that we already have such an aligned ambition for the brand and look forward to what’s to come.”