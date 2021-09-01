Don't Miss

Joint puts Fox’s sweets back on the map

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 8 hours ago 0

Here’s another neat commercial from London agency Joint, this time for venerable brand, Fox’s sweets from Valeo Confectionery

The point being they’re surprisingly long-lasting (six minutes on average, it seems.)

Valeo’s Russell Tanner says: “We’re thrilled to be putting Fox’s back on the map, with a campaign insight that shows they’re more relevant than ever. We’ve got big ambitions, we’re investing significantly in the brand and we can’t wait to see where the campaign can take the brand over the coming years.”

Surprisingly satisfying, if you stick with it after the first few seconds.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

