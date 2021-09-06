Don't Miss

Jake Scott directs The&Partnership’s film to launch Toyota’s Yaris Cross in 20 markets

The&Partnership is focusing on “adaptability” for the new Yaris Cross, which is Toyota’s biggest launch of 2021 and its first compact SUV car.

Creative is built around the “joie de vivre” of the protagonist, Joelle, an entrepreneur who negotiates various hurdles as she drives the hybrid SUV around Lisbon on her way to deliver one of her cakes to a friend.

Directed by Jake Scott, who also directed the new Oasis Knebworth 1996 movie as well as Kipchoge: The Last Milestone and Sienna Miller in American Woman, the new ad will be seen in 20 European markets. T&P has also worked on print, OOH, digital, social and brochures for the campaign.

Jake Scott said “Joelle and her Yaris are the perfect fit. They always have fun and on this particular day seem to dance across the city, un-phased by any obstacle. We hope this commercial film charms and brings a smile to all who watch it.”

MAA creative scale: 6

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

