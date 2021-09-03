Don't Miss

It’s Pitt versus Clooney in the barista coffee wars

It’s the battle of the Hollywood heavyweights in the “real” coffee machine market now De’Longhi and its new brand ambassador Brad Pitt are challenging Nespresso and George Clooney (George has been toiling on Nespresso’s behalf for 14 years – almost as profitable as making and selling tequila.)

De’Longhi is actually a venerable Italian small appliance maker (it owns Kenwood among other brands) but it sounds like it’s, er, Italian coffee.

Here’s hunky Brad, assisted by a team from La La Land, via M&C Saatchi Milan..

Well, he and it look the part. No little would-be comic vignettes as with Clooney. Presumably down the line he’ll say something.

Job done probably, MAA creative scale: 6.5.

