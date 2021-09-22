It’s Milan fashion week and WPP CEO Mark Read is in town to launch a new creative hub for Italy

0 Shares Share

Never one to miss an opportunity to promote WPP’s creative credentials, the group’s CEO Mark Read chose Milan fashion week to open La Matriz, the group’s new campus building in the city, which houses 35 agencies and 2000 people in a single location.

It’s as big as four football pitches (plenty of room for a catwalk, then) and forms part of an urban redevelopment project in an abandoned industrial area of the city. La Matriz, a refurbished former ceramics and homeware factory, ticks all the green boxes: plastic free, and powered by 100% renewable energy sources.

It’s an ambitious project, and one that is not without risk, given the reluctance of so many people to go back to the office. Restrictions in Italy are tighter than they are in the UK, with “green cards” (vaccine passports) required for eating indoors and a mask mandate in place. With 27,000 square metres to play with, at least the social distancing requirements should be easy to observe.

Read said: “Our Milan Campus is designed to inspire people to do their best work, to collaborate and to learn from each other. It’s equipped with the latest technology and meets the highest environmental standards. Our newest Campus in Europe will regenerate this part of Milan, making it a destination for Italy’s creative talent.”

Simona Maggini, WPP country manager for Italy, said: “The Campus represents an ambitious refurbishment project aimed at regenerating an important urban area, which, through WPP’s investment, will create new opportunities that will have significant economic, employment, social and environmental impact to the city and to Italy.”