Don't Miss

Instagram puts on its best face in new global campaign

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News, PR 7 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

When they tot up the numbers at the end of the year we might see Facebook up there with Amazon as one of the biggest advertisers. The perennially under-fire platform has discovered the joys of ads big time, through its in-house agency Creative X (not Team X, that’s Omnicom for Mercedes.).

Instagram is a big part of the Facebook stable and it’s running a global campaign (this one seems made for the UK) via Johannes Leonardo telling young people the platform is “Yours to make” and “Let’s see who you can be.”

A millionaire influencer called Poppy (most seem to be) or someone whose mental health is scrambled by the images of perfection on Instagram?

Instagram marketing V-P Melissa Waters says: “More than any generation before them, young adults today are seeking to discover who they can be. ‘Yours to make’ is all about centring on the beauty of that process, self-discovery and how through exploration and creative expression, we all can become more in tune with who we really are.”

Is there are a difference between who we are and who we really are? Lots of advertisers would like to convince us that there is.

This is advertising as PR really. Not convinced.

MAA creative scale: 3.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.