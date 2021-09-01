Havas wins all De Beers global media

0 Shares Share

Havas Media Group has added De Beers Foverevermark to its global jewellery business. Forevermark was formerly handled by WPP’s Mindshare.

Forevermark, launched in 2008, consists of ethically-sourced stones. This includes De Beers’ ‘Building Forever’ sustainability commitment.

The business will be run out of Havas Media Group UK’s luxury international unit, which also handles other such clients including Hermès, Credit Suisse and Fabergé.

De Beers senior V-P brand marketing Colby Shergalis says: “We are hugely excited to have Havas Media Group on board with us as we transition to support De Beers’ brand transformation. We look forward to developing an integrated media strategy together to support our very exciting vision for the future of De Beers.”