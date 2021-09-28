Fold7 wins Carex maker Cussons

0 Shares Share

Fold7 has won FMCG company PZ Cussons, whose brands include Carex, Original Source and Imperial Leather, from Iris. Fold7’s first campaign is due early next year.

UK marketing director Megan Harrison says: “Fold7 displayed strong strategic and creative capabilities, digital vision and an entrepreneurial approach which made them a great agency partner. They understand big ideas which can be taken across digital and traditional platforms.”

Fold7 CCO Ryan Newey says: “PZ Cussons has an enviable portfolio of household names we have grown up with and love. This is a dream brief as we get to deploy our full in-house capabilities, big ideas living through social to broadcast.”

Carex handwash sales in particular have boomed in the pandemic. Fold7 has won a number of account since Marc Nohr joined its holding company Miroma.