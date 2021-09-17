Eva Longoria confesses all to L’Oreal

0 Shares Share

“Because you’re worth it” has been sustaining the mighty L’Oreal empire since 1971 (and making a sizeable contribution to the bank balances of various Hollywood stars.)

These days even cosmetic brands are moving away from glitz and glamour (Dove probably started it) and L’Oreal has been running ‘Lessons of Worth’ from McCann Paris with the likes of Viola Davis, Jane Fonda and US actress Aja Naomi King.

Now its Eva Longoria’s turn, described as an activist as well as actress.

Really wasn’t looking forward to this: too much purpose, at best, teeters on the edge of silliness. But Eva, and the agency, pull it off.

Wouldn’t mind a rest though.

MAA creative scale: 7.