Elvis joins saving planet battle with Count Us In

0 Shares Share

London agency Elvis has won the global account for Count Us In, an alliance between TED and Leader’s Quest aimed at inspiring a billion citizens to take practical steps to reduce their carbon pollution. The push will go live in the UK in 2022.

Leaders Quest comms director Daniela Tejada says: “Having seen the tangible impact that Elvis have achieved with outstanding campaigns such as The Illegal Blood Bank, and the big brand experience they bring to the table, we felt they were the ideal creative partner for this huge task. We’re excited to collaborate with them as we create a people-powered campaign which will inspire a mass audience to take action in order to reduce climate pollution.”

Elvis MD Caroline Davison says: “Is there any more important challenge out there today? Any bigger brief with more at stake? As a marketeer, this opportunity is incredibly inspiring and exciting.

“As David Attenborough puts it, saving the planet is now a communications challenge, and working with Count Us In gives us a chance to contribute to that in the most meaningful way.”

Saving the planet is a pretty crowded market these days including a number of somewhat self-serving big corporate contenders. So this is an interesting challenge for Elvis.