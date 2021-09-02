Droga5 has stars in its eyes for Barclaycard

0 Shares Share

You never know what you’re going to get next from London’s Droga 5, here it’s a faux documentary with the owner of Indian restaurant Paradise and an unexpected star customer, actress Helena Bonham Carter. Her filmed in droopy soft focus, presumably reflecting the stars in the owner’s eyes. A true story it seems.

Directed by D5 CCO David Kolbusz (talk about marking your own homework.)

Not sure about the strategy: don’t we all (including small business owners) know that anything Visa or Mastercard works everywhere?

Sticks in the mind, like most of D5’s offerings.

MAA creative scale: 6.