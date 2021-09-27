Dog Cat & Mouse wins TV-bound Teapigs

0 Shares Share

Newish London agency Dog Cat & Mouse (which seems to cover the spectrum) has won Teapigs premium teas with a brief to take the brand on TV for the first time. Teapigs are available in most UK supermarkets, Amazon and Ocado.

DC&M’s founders include Steve Stokes, from a media agency background, and creative Jo Tanner. The agency won Teapigs in a pitch.

Teapigs’ founder Louise Cheadle says: “We’re really excited about going on TV for the first time. It’s time to shout a lot louder about the great quality tea we have been sourcing and selling for the last 15 years.

“The appointment was made purely on the basis of the creative work and enthusiasm for the brand. DC&M presented such strong creative routes at the pitch, it was very hard deciding which one to run with as our first TV campaign. In fact, we are still divided between two killer routes.”



Co-founder Stokes says: “We are always on the look-out for ambitious challenger brands who appreciate what exciting and emotionally engaging creative work can do for them. So it’s a perfect fit. We are very excited to be working with them.”

