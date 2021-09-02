DirecTV streams into battle with Serena Williams

0 Shares Share

US satellite TV broadcaster is going with the mighty flow by entering the streaming business (is this wise?) and in a new campaign by TBWA/LA proposing that it’s better than the others by combining streaming with live TV.

One of those briefs where the heart sinks perhaps but TBWA has produced an amusing mash-up, planting a live Serena Williams in a streaming shopping mall.

Nice dry punchline too.

TBWA in the US seems in a rich vein of form, arguably outperforming its Omnicom rivals BBDO and DDB.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.