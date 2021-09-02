Don't Miss

DirecTV streams into battle with Serena Williams

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 15 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

US satellite TV broadcaster is going with the mighty flow by entering the streaming business (is this wise?) and in a new campaign by TBWA/LA proposing that it’s better than the others by combining streaming with live TV.

One of those briefs where the heart sinks perhaps but TBWA has produced an amusing mash-up, planting a live Serena Williams in a streaming shopping mall.

Nice dry punchline too.

TBWA in the US seems in a rich vein of form, arguably outperforming its Omnicom rivals BBDO and DDB.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.