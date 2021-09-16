Daniel Craig in Heineken’s James Bond ad by Publicis Italy

0 Shares Share

With two weeks to go before the release of the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, Publicis Italy is fuelling the hype with a new ad for Heineken starring Bond himself, Daniel Craig.

The line, “Worth the wait,” is pretty close to Guinness’s famous “Good things come to those who wait,” but you can’t argue its relevance. The film was supposed to be released in April 2020.

Bram Westenbrink, global head of the Heineken brand, said: “Heineken has been a proud partner of James Bond films since 1997. Like all Bond fans, we can’t wait for No Time To Die to hit cinemas. That said, we believe some things really are worth waiting for. And now we can prove it. Whether it’s an ice-cold Heineken or an action-packed blockbuster – the best things truly do come to those who wait.”

To back up its claim, Heineken’s research asked people to wait between zero and 30 minutes for a cold beer. Those who waited 20 minutes enjoyed it most.

MAA creative scale: 7