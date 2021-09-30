Coke changes platforms in search of ‘Real Magic’

0 Shares Share

Another day, another “platform,” this time it’s Coca-Cola with ‘Real Magic,’ the first time it’s changed platforms (as you do) since 2016.

CMO Manolo Arroyo explains it thus: “Coca-Cola is a brand defined by dichotomies: humble but iconic, authentic yet secret, real yet magical. The Real Magic philosophy is rooted in the belief that dichotomies can make the world a more interesting place – a world of extraordinary people, unexpected opportunities and wonderful moments. At the same time, it captures the essence of Coca-Cola itself: a real taste that is indescribable, unique, a touch of real magic.” Phew.

Real Magic launches with a new campaign called ‘One Coke Away From Each Other’ – a metaphor, it seems, for the belief that “what unites us is greater than what sets us apart and celebrates our common humanity.” The film, by BETC London, is part of a tie-up with the mighty gaming community. There’s also a new ‘Hug’ logo from Wieden+Kennedy London.

It’s easy to mock these things of course. It’s just a sugary drink after all, albeit a massive global business. And Coke’s marketing has been all over the place in recent years, literally in the case of its mutifarious agencies. Sales plummeted in the pandemic with bars, restaurants and sports venues closed.

If Real Magic, despite the BS, helps to pull it together then it may even be worth it.

MAA creative scale (so far): 5.