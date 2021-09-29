Cheetah Digital takes aim at “creepy” marketing directors

0 Shares Share

Cheetah Digital, an online ad platform, is siding with the angels as we prepare for a cookie-free future, running a campaign with actor Wayne Knight (Seinfeld etc) as “creepy marketing director Dennis” tracking people over the internet.

This follow a Cheetah survey of 5,000 global respondents which found that 70% of consumers don’t trust social media platforms with their data because of privacy issues and 37% regularly delete cookies all together.

Instead Cheetah advocates zero-party data which is provided voluntarily.

Interesting variant on B2B. You suspect that most consumers just get on with online giants finding out what they’re up to. But the threat of being sued may persuade some other marketing directors to clean up their act. May persuade…

MAA creative scale: 6.