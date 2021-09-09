Don't Miss

Buddy movie forges a brand new Zac Efron in Mother’s latest Dubai instalment

Zac Efron coaches his younger self out of his foolish, anxious ways and into a more mindful state of grace in the latest of Mother’s blockbuster ads for Dubai Tourism. There’s a lot of humour in here, and it even dares to reference some of the dodgier aspects of Efron’s past.

It’s the best ad yet in a series that has so far brought us a romcom and a thriller, all starring Zac Efron and Jessica Alba. A great idea for a tourism campaign, helped along by a suitably big budget from the Dubai coffers.

MAA creative scale: 8

