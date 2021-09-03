Don't Miss

Baileys goes to the movies with Hello Sunshine

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Maybe branded content really is on the way back. Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company is behind a new series of such films for Diageo’s Baileys. A couple of weeks ago we had Balmain in collaboration with Channel 4.

Witherspoon’s company has just been sold to investment giant Blackrock for $900m (gulp.)

Here’s ‘Hound of Love’ directed by Haroula Rose, voiced by (not Withersppon), Kate Micucci.

It’s not just branded entertainment in the headlights of course but also Hollywood celebs. They seem to be taking over the world, including Wrexham FC.

Do such efforts help brands that much? Or just give the client a nice warm, celeb-infused feeling.

MAA creative scale: 5.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.