Baileys goes to the movies with Hello Sunshine

0 Shares Share

Maybe branded content really is on the way back. Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company is behind a new series of such films for Diageo’s Baileys. A couple of weeks ago we had Balmain in collaboration with Channel 4.

Witherspoon’s company has just been sold to investment giant Blackrock for $900m (gulp.)

Here’s ‘Hound of Love’ directed by Haroula Rose, voiced by (not Withersppon), Kate Micucci.

It’s not just branded entertainment in the headlights of course but also Hollywood celebs. They seem to be taking over the world, including Wrexham FC.

Do such efforts help brands that much? Or just give the client a nice warm, celeb-infused feeling.

MAA creative scale: 5.