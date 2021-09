0 Shares Share

Apple is relying on the improved camera on the iPhone 13 to persuade us all to update our devices, and has brought in Kathryn Bigelow, the first woman to win a best director Oscar, to demonstrate its capabilities with a romp through lots of different film genres.

Very different in style and message, but similar in theme to Mother’s series of ads for Dubai Tourism with Zac Ephron and Jessica Alba, which also takes in all the different Hollywood genres.

MAA creative scale: 6